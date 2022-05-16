China to strengthen Party building among retired officials

BEIJING: Chinese authorities have released guidelines on strengthening Party building for retired officials in the new era.

The guidelines, issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed that retired officials are valuable assets of the Party and the country, and a vital force for advancing the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Political guidance should be stepped up to further unite veteran CPC members, the document noted, and the supervision of the officials’ conduct should also be enhanced.

The guidelines also said that Party committees or Party leadership groups at all levels should assume the primary responsibilities of Party building work, so as to promote high-quality development of the work for retired officials. Xinhua