Bilawal House conspired against Imran khan; don’t blame White House: PPP Chairman

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attacked PTI Chairman Imran Khan, alleging that the former prime minister “wanted every institution to turn into his tiger force.”

Addressing a crowd upon his arrival in Karachi for the first time since joining Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, the PPP chairman congratulated his supporters, known as jiyalas, on their victory in deposing the PTI government.

“Democracy has triumphed; all four provinces have triumphed.” “We have returned the chosen, puppet, and incompetent prime minister,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman, who is also the foreign minister in Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, stated that his jiyalas are “always successful” when they speak out for the protection of the Constitution and take on the dictator of the time. He also stated that his supporters began their movement when Khan came to power.

“We’ve been fighting this undemocratic person since the beginning.” We looked him in the eyes and said, “You were not elected, but you were chosen.” We faced injustice but did not compromise our principles,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman went on to say that when he began his long march, he asked Khan to dissolve the assembly, but he was influenced by power and did not listen to the then Opposition.

When Khan’s caravan arrived in Islamabad, the then-opposition filed a no-confidence motion against him, according to Bilawal.

“We used democratic means to send an undemocratic person home,” Bilawal said, adding that the PTI chairman’s government was removed as part of the democratic process, as opposed to what he claimed was a foreign conspiracy.

The foreign minister stated that Khan’s removal from power was not the result of a foreign conspiracy, but of a victory for political workers and that Khan’s removal was a victory for Parliament, the Constitution, and democracy.

Bilawal claimed that members of the current government “forgot” about their “political differences.” “and established the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He claimed that the PPP persuaded the allied parties not to leave Parliament and send Khan packing via the no-confidence motion.

Continuing his tirade against Khan, Bilawal claimed that the previous government stole people’s jobs and, rather than ending corruption, broke all records of corruption.

“Imran wanted every institution to become his tiger force.” “Imran wanted the establishment to turn into a tiger force and support him,” Bilawal claimed, adding that the PTI chairman harmed the country as he was leaving.

“The coward would not even stand in Parliament.” “Khan attacked the Constitution while fleeing the no-confidence motion,” Bilawal said, adding that the PTI chairman was “running a campaign.”

“How come I hadn’t saved movement?”

“What kind of prime minister was he, as he ruined the economy during his tenure?” “He emptied the treasury and left an economic crisis to torture people,” Bilawal said.

The foreign minister also claimed that the former prime minister “isolated the country for the sake of his ego” and harmed Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Bilawal stated that Khan’s foreign policy was perplexing and that if he had a policy, it was “kashkol” (begging bowl). During his reign, Khan continued to send missed calls to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States. When there was no response from there, he vented his rage about the country’s foreign policy.

“Khan claims that the White House conspired against him, but I tell him that it was the Bilawal House that conspired against him,” Bilawal said, adding that “Imran Khan also talks a lot about his visit to Russia, but everyone knows that he talks a lot but doesn’t do anything.”

The PPP chairman claimed that even after the no-confidence motion was tabled, the former prime minister threatened his party with either immediate elections or martial law.

Bilawal stated that Khan was still attempting to create conditions in the country for the benefit of others, and that a parliamentary commission would be formed to investigate the violation of the Constitution by Khan and his associates, but that the entire PTI, including Khan, should apologize for the incident that occurred in Masjid-e-Nabwi.

Addressing the employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills, Bilawal stated that because the Ministry of Privatisation is with the PPP, a new plan for the rehabilitation of PSM can be devised. “If a project like Thar Coal can be used to supply electricity to the entire country of Pakistan through a public-private partnership, then steel mills can be run.”

The PPP chairman stated that Khan snatched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) card from the hands of poor women, but that we would find a solution for those affected.

“We have taken over the ministries of water and climate change because we have better programmes for these sectors,” he explained.