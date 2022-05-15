Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz mocked former prime minister Imran Khan, comparing him to a ‘spoiled child’.

“He [Imran] has been raising a hue and cry nowadays for being ousted from power,” she said while addressing party supporters gathered in Gujrat’s Kotla area. The PML-N leader told the deposed premier that his now “game is over” and the PML-N is now in-charge of the affairs. “As his Lettergate theory failed, he resorted to a new narrative, saying his life is in danger,” she added. “Imran Khan, you have lost the game forever. Your game has ended for good.”

Maryam took a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that the way he was “crying” shows that the “establishment has blocked [his] number.” Maryam said that the number that former prime minister is trying to dial has changed. “Whenever you try to call on that number, you get the message that you do not have access to this facility,” she added. “I am certain that they have blocked your mobile number and you are now the wrong number in the eyes of the masses.” The PML-N leader accused the former premier of resorting to such tactics to avoid presenting a report card to the people over his performance. It is simply because, she added, he has no performance to put before the masses.

On the alleged life threats to Imran’s life, she said: “We don’t want you to die, we want you to live to see Nawaz Sharif’s progress.”

At the same time, Maryam asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to find the video Imran is talking about to confirm the claims and provide ample security to the former premier.

She also took Imran to task for his criticism of the government over rising inflation and other issues.

“If he wants to put the blame for his four-year lack of performance on us, we won’t let that happen.” In fact, by doing so, she added, Imran Khan is presenting a charge-sheet against himself. Talking about the PTI’s foremost demand of holding early elections, she said: “Now elections will be held when our leader [Nawaz Sharif] will let us know from London.” Regarding the rising inflation ever since the new government came into power, Maryam also said that “this liar has crossed all the limits of dishonesty. Allah Almighty humiliated him and removed him from power.” “This inflation-monger Khan is saying today that inflation has gone up. In fact, when he says that inflation has increased, he is presenting a charge sheet against himself. When he says that the dollar has gone up, he presents a charge sheet against himself as [this is the doing of his government]”, she said.

Addressing the massive rally, Hamza Shehbaz said, “If Imran is let loose with his rant, he will undermine Pakistan’s peace.” The Punjab chief minister opined that the deposed premier deprived people of their jobs and is now bringing a bad name to the country with his unfounded claims of a ‘foreign conspiracy’.

On the occasion, Hamza – son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – vowed to bring down prices of commodities in the province, especially those of edible items. Hamza vowed to bring immense progress to Kotla, build roads as well as upgrade the educational status of the area.