Six including three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

At least six people were martyred, including three soldiers and as many children, in a suicide blast in the vicinity of Miranshah.

“Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir (resident of Pakpattan, age 33 years) Sepoy Uzair Asfar (resident of Haripur, age 21 years) Sepoy Qasim Maqsood (resident of Multan, age 22 years) and 3 innocent children Ahmed Hassan (age 11 years), Ahsan (age 8 years), and Anum (age 4 years) embraced shahadat [martyrdom],” read a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The ISPR added that intelligence agencies were conducting an investigation into the suicide bomber, his handlers and facilitators.

On April 23, at least three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists opened fire on the troops from across the Pak-Afghan border in the Dewagar area of North Waziristan. The military’s media wing added that Pakistani troops responded in a ‘befitting manner’ due to which terrorists suffered heavy causalities, as per intelligence reports. However, during the gunfight, Havaldar Taimoor (resident of Jhelum, age 30 years), Naik Shoaib (resident of Attock, age 38 years) and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz (resident of Sialkot, age 24 years), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday strongly condemned the suicide blast in Miranshah area.

In a statement, she said that miscreants wanted to disturb the law and order situation but such cowardly acts could not dampen the spirits of the nation. “Sacrifices of security personnel for restoration of law and order in the country will not go in vain,” said the minister. The minister expressed her deep felt condolences to the families of security personnel and children martyred in the blast.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these irreparable losses with fortitude.