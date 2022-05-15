Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, May 16, 2022


President felicitates Muhammad bin Zayed on his election

APP

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election to the office of President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In his felicitation message, the president said Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with the UAE and expressed the confidence that under Sheikh Muhammad’s leadership, these bilateral ties between the two countries would grow further. The president said that UAE would further witness progress under the leadership of the newly elected president.

Submit a Comment