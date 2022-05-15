Zhalay’s new Instagram video goes viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi took to Instagram to post a hilarious video that is going viral across social media.

“My life does not revolve around what you think of me,” the caption of the viral video read. She mimicked dialogues in the funny video.

The clip got thousands of likes from netizens.

Earlier, a video saw the ‘Rang Laaga’ actor mimicking a comic script with hilarious expressions, that she captioned with “Urdu zabaan say waaqfiat!!!”.

The ‘Rang Laaga’ actor, who has been quite active on her social media accounts, with over millions, often shares her aesthetic pictures and entertaining videos for her fans.

Her content is admired by the users of the social application, who often express their love in the comments section.

Earlier, the actor shared a video on the social app that had a disguised message for haters, “Hatred from people is the proof that you are in the right direction towards success”, Zhalay mimicked the script in the reel that was captioned with “Haters only prove you are doing it right”.

Zhalay Sarhadi has proved her mettle in the acting industry. She has worked alongside in hit projects with star-studded casts. She was praised for her performance in Aks, Rang Laaga and Jalaibee.