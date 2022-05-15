Why is Sarah Khan weeping in new video?

A video seeing actor Sarah Khan, with a whole new look, weeping is going viral across social media platforms.

Sarah Khan, who tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir in 2020 and gave birth to her first child Alyana Falak last year, used a filter for the new “makeover” in the viral video.

The nine-second clip, titled ‘snap chat filter’, was uploaded on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. It got thousands of views from netizens. Here is what the users had to say.

Sarah Khan has a big fanbase on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share the pictures of herself along with her family and projects’ BTS.

The actor has worked in super hit projects and received praise for her performances in them. Her hit dramas include Tumhare Hain, Tum Meri Ho, Naraz, Mumkin, Dil Nahi Manta and others.

Recently, she said she was reluctant to work in films in the near future in order to retain the ‘boundaries’ that she has set for herself.

The celebrity, in a conversation with a local news portal, said she would only work on those projects that are within her limits.

“I do not have a problem with doing a film itself. I have problems with some aspects within a film which if they aren’t present, I would do it,” she said.