Bella condemns Israel’s attack at Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral

Supermodel Bella Hadid condemned Israel’s forces for attacking the mourners at the funeral of veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Americal supermodel-activist Bella Hadid, Saturday, shared a few snippets on her Instagram handle, which see a large number of ‘peaceful mourners’ show up at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and were targeted by Israeli forces. “This is the kind of torture and abuse Palestinians face at the hands of the Israeli military occupation,” Bella noted in her post. “No matter who you are , how can you watch this¬ scream in rage and cry painful tears?How can you not see your mother, father, grandfather, sister, brother, in the eyes of our people?! Why can’t you see?” she further questioned.

Bella Hadid called out the Israeli forces for ‘disrespecting’ the dead body of the Palestinian veteran before being laid to rest, “There is NO EXCUSE FOR THIS KIND OF BEHAVIOR,” she wrote.

“What kind of a threat is people mourning a loved one? This is a funeral procession to lay a Palestinian veteran& legend to rest. Beyond anything she is a human being. Shireen’s life as a Palestinian journalist has always been a threat to them , dead or alive,” the detailed post read.

For the unversed, Shiren Abu Akleh, a veteran ‘Al Jazeera’ journalist was shot dead by Israeli troops Wednesday as she covered a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Bella mourned the death of the Palestinian journalist at the hands of Israeli violence.

Bella Hadid is one of the most-followed celebs on Instagram and frequently uses the platform to raise her voice against social issues, including the Hijab Ban in various countries, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as attacks of Israel on Palestine.