Books to read this summer

The Life of Muhammad

A Translation of Ibne Ishaq’s Sirat Rasul Allah

A Guillaume

Professor Guillaume’s translation of Ibne Ishaq’s Sirat is now reissued. The translator has used Ibn Hisham’s abridgement and also included many additions and variations found in the writings of early authors. This book thus presents, in English, practically all that is known about Muhammad (PBUH). As the earliest monument of Arabian prose literature, the Sirat remains a work of significance.

Jinnah’s Pakistan

Formation and Challenges of a State

Farooq Ahmad Dar

This book attempts to cover, at length, the role Jinnah played as the first Governor-General of Pakistan. Although the time span which he spent in office was brief, the significance of the period cannot be undermined. The book is an effort to evaluate whether Jinnah was within his constitutional limits when he exercised executive powers as head of state in a parliamentary form of government. It also highlights the role played by Jinnah in fighting the battle for Pakistan’s survival and providing it with a political, social, economic, and diplomatic base.

Liaquat Ali Khan — His Life & Work

Muhammad Reza Kazimi

Liaquat Ali Khan was among the founding fathers of Pakistan. His contribution to the creation and consolidation of Pakistan has been immense. Yet the fact that no biography of this first Prime Minister of Pakistan and the last Honorary Secretary of the Muslim League has ever been written in English shows how far his role has been neglected. This book has the distinction of being the first biography of this historic figure. Based on primary and unpublished material including the Jinnah-Liaquat Correspondence, The All-India Muslim League Papers and The Shamsul Hasan Collection, this book contains many interesting disclosures, notably about the Desai-Liaquat talks, Liaquat’s hostility to the British War efforts and the economic imperatives of the 1947 ‘Poor Man’s Budget’. This will be essential reading for all those who are interested in the recorded history of Pakistan.

The Begum

A Portrait of Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s Pioneering First Lady

Deepa Agarwal & Tahmina Aziz Ayub

This book breaks entirely new ground. The use of an Indian and a Pakistani author to look at Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan’s pre- and post-Partition life respectively has provided rare insights into her eventful life. The former part of the book deals with Ra’ana’s personal life, the second half her role as a public figure in Pakistan. Together they form a rare and unusual portrait of a remarkable and courageous woman; the wife of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister; and a pioneering women’s rights activist, diplomat, and the first woman Governor of Sindh. Even after Liaquat Ali Khan’s assassination, Ra’ana continued to be active in public life and her contribution to women’s empowerment in Pakistan is felt to this day.

The Fragrance of Tears

My Friendship with Benazir Bhutto

Victoria Schofield

In the summer of 1978, Victoria Schofield travelled to Pakistan to stay with her Oxford friend Benazir Bhutto, daughter of the former Pakistani prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. She was answering an invitation to visit Benazir during her father’s appeal against the death sentence following his trial for conspiracy to murder, brought by the military regime of General Zia-ul-Haq. In the fevered and desperate context of Bhutto’s appeal and subsequent execution, Victoria and Benazir’s Oxford friendship grew into a deeper emotional bond that would last a lifetime until Benazir’s assassination in December 2007. As well as providing firsthand insights into Benazir’s transformation from Oxford undergraduate to political activist and the first woman prime minister of a Muslim majority country, Schofield’s memoir of their friendship sheds light on the troubled recent history of an increasingly turbulent region.