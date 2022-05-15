Finance Minister calls to review, ensure exchange rate stability

Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Saturday called to review and ensure exchange rate stability in the country.Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, presided over a meeting with heads of all the major Exchange Companies of Pakistan at Finance Division today. Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here.At the outset, Finance Minister expressed firm resolve of the Government to ensure stability in the Forex market. He stated that Government is committed to take all possible measures to keep Pak rupee vis-à-vis the US Dollar stable without interfering into market mechanism. Various proposals were presented by the heads of Exchange companies in this regard. It was proposed that the exchange companies should be facilitated to increase the flow of home remittances to Pakistan. A number of measures were also suggested to curb the outflow of foreign exchange from Pakistan through informal channels.