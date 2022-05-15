US Senator Chris Murphy for growing ‘incredibly important’ Pak-US relations

WASHINGTON: Senator Chris Murphy, Chairman Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counter-Terrorism of United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, while underscoring importance of Pak-US relations, has said that Pakistan-United States relationship has endured the test of time. “As with every bilateral relationship, there are ups and downs but this one [Pak-US relations] has endured the test of time and I look forward to continuing to grow it for next 75 years.”

Ambassador Masood welcomed the strong statement by Senator Murphy. He said Senator Murphy was a true friend of Pakistan on the Hill and advocate of closer US-Pakistan ties. Senator Murphy, he said, had rightly pointed out that Pakistan-US ties have stood the test of time and have become resilient. This relationship, Ambassador Masood said, will bounce back with economic content at the centre.

In his special message for 75 years of establishment of Pak-US diplomatic relations and 75th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan, Senator Murphy said that Pak-U.S. relations were ‘incredibly important.’ ” Obviously this is as important a relationship as exists for us in the United States Senate.”

Highlighting the contributions of the US towards socio-economic development of Pakistan, Senator Murphy said that ” We have devoted significant resources through USAID projects to build up Pakistani democracy, to work together on joint security projects.”

To celebrate 75 years of establishment of Pakistan-US relations, Embassy of Pakistan Washington D.C. has drawn up series of programs including organizing events to showcase the strengths of Pak-U.S. relations, mutual areas of cooperation in critically important sectors, projection and promotion of people-to people contacts and most importantly highlighting the important contributions being made by Pak-American citizens both in Pakistan as well as in the United States.