US Senator Chris Murphy for growing ‘incredibly important’ Pak-US relations

WASHINGTON: Senator Chris Murphy, Chairman Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counter-Terrorism of United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, while underscoring importance of Pak-US relations, has said that Pakistan-United States relationship has endured the test of time. “As with every bilateral relationship, there are ups and downs but this one [Pak-US relations] has endured the test of time and I look forward to continuing to grow it for next 75 years.” Ambassador Masood welcomed the strong statement by Senator Murphy. He said Senator Murphy was a true friend of Pakistan on the Hill and advocate of closer US-Pakistan ties. Senator Murphy, he said, had rightly pointed out that Pakistan-US ties have stood the test of time and have become resilient. This relationship, Ambassador Masood said, will bounce back with economic content at the centre. https://dailytimes.com.pk/assets/uploads/2022/05/15/WhatsApp-Video-2022-05-16-at-1.11.18-AM.mp4 In his special message for 75 years of establishment of Pak-US diplomatic relations and 75th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan, Senator Murphy said that Pak-U.S. relations were ‘incredibly important.’ ” Obviously this is as important a relationship as exists for us in the United States Senate.” Highlighting the contributions of the US towards socio-economic development of Pakistan, Senator Murphy said that ” We have devoted significant resources through USAID projects to build up Pakistani democracy, to work together on joint security projects.” To celebrate 75 years of establishment of Pakistan-US relations, Embassy of Pakistan Washington D.C. has drawn up series of programs including organizing events to showcase the strengths of Pak-U.S. relations, mutual areas of cooperation in critically important sectors, projection and promotion of people-to people contacts and most importantly highlighting the important contributions being made by Pak-American citizens both in Pakistan as well as in the United States.