35 employees of NHA to perform Haj this year

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood executed Hajj Balloting 2022 for employees of National Highway Authority which was held at Ministry.

As per balloting, 35 employees of the Authority will proceed for Hajj this year.

Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, Chairman NHA Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority and NHA employees were also present, said a press release.

In category A, 17 employees working in scale 1-16 will perform Hajj. In category B, 10 employees of Grade 17 and above will proceed for Hajj.

Likewise in category C, 4 employees having age between 55 to 60 years will perform Hajj. Through women quota, 4 employees will perform Hajj.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood said, those who are proceeding for Hajj are the luckiest people out of thousands of NHA employees selected through balloting. He said, during Hajj, they should pray to Almighty Allah, for themselves, for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan, and that of their organization as well. He congratulated the successful NHA employees who will proceed for Hajj this year.