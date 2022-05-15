Conspiracy upon conspiracy

A threat to the life of any Pakistani is a very serious matter for the state, of course, but an alleged plot to assassinate one of the most popular and polarising politicians in the country is as serious as it gets. Therefore, it’s very right of Imran Khan to point out that he has reason to fear for his life. But why does there have to be an air of mystery about the whole thing? Why did he tell of it in riddles during his rally instead of taking his case to relevant authorities and then putting the spotlight on them? Surely that’s how he’d want every normal, law-abiding citizen to behave in a country that he would govern.

And even when he unveiled this latest grand conspiracy against him, this one gunning for his life, he only added layers of confusion on it instead of unwrapping it for everybody to understand. How, now, should authorities respond to this situation? Should they go running to Khan and ask for the mysterious tape that has the names of all the conspirators? Now that the former PM has very awkwardly tossed the ball into their court, they will have to make some investigations; for the record if nothing else.

It seems there’s a grain of truth after all in analyses in certain sections of the press that Imran’s actions since his unceremonious fall have mimicked Nawaz’s when he was on a similar downward spiral a few years ago. He, too, shouted out loud for anybody to hear that he’d been had by powerful people who conspired behind closed doors. But such is the nature of Pakistani politics that the pendulum of power has already swung back Nawaz’s way.

It’s very sad that the country’s ruling elite has descended to the level of schoolboy politics. Serious matters must be handled seriously; especially conspiracies. And they would do the whole country a great service if they can finally put an end to some of the more pressing conspiracies of our time. *