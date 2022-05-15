Prices of petrol to remain unchanged: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Sunday said the government was not raising petrol prices and a summary for that matter has been sent to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for a swift decision.

“Rising petrol prices causes surge in food prices, which is the core of inflation and affects a common man directly, he said this while addressing to media in Press Information Department (PID). He further said that prime minister wanted to provide relief to already inflation-hit citizens. However, the minister later tweeted from his official account that the decision taken to keep the fuel prices unchanged was for today. He also added that due to changing circumstances and international oil prices, they may have to revisit their decision soon.

“Let me amplify what I just said in my presser. The government will not raise POL prices today. But due to changing circumstances and international oil prices, we may have to revisit our decision soon,” said the minister.

Over the pending talks with the International Monetary Funds (IMF) which is due on May 18th, the minster informed that they would hold a review meeting with the International lender agency and would inform them about the decision taken in this regard (unchanged Petrol Prices). The minister further said that the friend countries including Saudi Arabia had assured economic cooperation and talks were underway for the extension of the deposited period.

Informing about the wheat production which was 26 million tonnes as per the official record, he apprised on the instructions of prime minister, they were keeping the wheat reserves. He further said that agriculture was an important part of the national economy and the government would extend full cooperation for its development.

He said that due to the wrong policies of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, there was imbalance between imports and exports. He further stated that the pace by which the exports were increasing was half the pace compared to rise in imports.