CM takes notice of road mishap on Indus highway

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a road accident on Indus highway has directed the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Jamshoro to take immediate steps in this regard. He directed to shift the injured persons to nearby hospitals to provide them with medical treatment. The Chief Minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths in the accident. He also directed to provide every possible help to the victim families.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that the Indus highway had become a bloody road due to non-completion of the work on it. He also advised the drivers to drive their vehicles with great care.