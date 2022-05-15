Tractors assembling up by 9.11pc in 9 months

Domestic tractors assembling witnessed about 9.11pc growth in first three quarters of current financial year as against the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2021-22 about 39,992 tractors were domestically assembled as against the assembling of 36,653 units of same period of last year.

According the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI), on month on month basis, the local tractors production in March, 2022 was recorded at f4,803 units as compared the production of 5,454 tractors of same month of last year.

According to the data local production of cars and jeeps during the period under review grew by 55.09pc as about 177,757 jeeps and cars locally produced as against the production of 114,617 jeeps and cars of same period last year.

However, during the period under review, domestic production of motorcycles decreased by 10.59pc as it was recorded at 1,677,006 as compared the production of 1,875,584 units of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI increased by 7.0 pc during the period from July-March 2021-22 as compared the same period of last year (July-March 2020-21).

Meanwhile, the LSMI output increased by 26.9pc during the month of March, 2022 as compared to March, 2021 and 8.5pc if it compared with month of February 2022.

The production in July-March 2021-22 as compared to July-March 2020-21 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, whereas the output of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, iron & steel and fertilizers production also increased.

Whereas during the period under review, the output of following industries remained on down track paper, paperboard while it decreased in non-metallic mineral products, electronics and rubber products.