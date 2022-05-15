Gold prices increase by Rs600 to Rs135,900 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs600 and was sold at Rs135,900 on Saturday against its sale at Rs135,300 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs514 and was sold at Rs116,512 compared to its sale at Rs115,998 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs106,803 against Rs106,331, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1560 and Rs1337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1813 compared to its sale at $1818, the association reported.