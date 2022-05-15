Tsitsipas beats Zverev to reach Rome final, Swiatek demolishes Sabalenka

ROME: Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the Italian Open final on Saturday after beating Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in an entertaining last four battle in Rome. Monte Carlo Masters champion Tsitsipas impressed on a boiling hot centre court at the Foro Italico, continuing his dominance of two-time ATP Finals winner Zverev to reach his first ever final in the Italian capital. Saturday’s clash was the third semi-final between the pair in the space of a month after they shared the honours in Monte Carlo and Madrid. Tsitsipas came into the match having won seven of the pair’s 11 matches and a 3-1 record on clay against Zverev, and he fought back from a set down to book his place in the final and a probable showdown with Novak Djokovic. Top seed Djokovic is chasing a sixth title in Rome ahead of Roland Garros later this month and faces Casper Ruud later Saturday. He secured a record-extending 370th week as world number one with his straight sets victory over by Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday night. Should Djokovic get through it would be a rematch of his and Tsitsipas’s final at last year’s French Open, a five-set thriller eventually won by the Serb.

Swiatek crushes Sabalenka: Iga Swiatek cruised into the women’s final by crushing Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to put her one game from a fifth straight tournament win. World number one Swiatek swatted Sabalenka aside in one hour, 16 minutes in Rome to claim her 27th win on the bounce, a tally last reached by Serena Williams in 2015.

Pole Swiatek is the reigning champion in Rome and favourite for the French Open later this month, a fact underlined by the way she dealt with her opponent. World number eight Sabalenka is a two-time doubles Grand Slam winner and has 10 career singles titles to her name but the gulf on display at the Foro Italico was larger than the ranking suggested.

Swiatek now awaits the winner of the other semi-final between Ons Jabeur and unseeded Daria Kasatkina. Ninth seed Jabeur made history last weekend by winning in Madrid to become the first Arab or African player to claim a WTA 1000 title. The Tunisian is in the last four after an incredible fightback in her quarter-final win over Maria Sakkari on Friday. agencies