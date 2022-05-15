Summary sent to PM to review Abbasi’s appointment

The Cabinet Division on Saturday submitted its interim answer to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case against the appointment of Hanif Abbasi as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet Division, in its comments, said the matter for reviewing the appointment of Hanif Abbasi had been presented to the prime minister. The detailed answer would be submitted once the instructions were received.

The IHC will take up the case, filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, on May 17.

However, the Cabinet Division also clarified that the report submitted in IHC is an interim report and the final report and section-wise replies will be submitted after the orders from PM Shehbaz.

On April 27, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed challenged the notification regarding the appointment of PML-N’s Abbasi as SAPM. According to the petition, Abbasi has been convicted in ephedrine quota case against which an appeal regarding his sentence is pending in the Lahore High Court. The petitioner said that a convicted person cannot be appointed as the SAPM.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a notice to the Cabinet Division directing the premier to review the appointment. The matter will be discussed further in the next hearing scheduled on May 17.