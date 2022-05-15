Mastermind of Peshawar imambargah attack killed in IBO

At least two terrorists, including the alleged mastermind of deadly Peshawar imambargah attack in March, were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces on Saturday, officials said. The operation was conducted by the security forces on a tip-off that the mastermind who brought the suicide bomber of the imambargah attack to the site was hiding in Kocha-e-Risaldar area of the city. Upon seeing the security forces, the terrorists opened firing resulting in retaliatory firing from the forces. The exchange of fire continued for a while but when it stopped, two terrorists had been killed while three to four others managed to flee. The officials said that one of the killed terrorists was identified as Hasan Shah s/o Armaan Shah while the identity is being ascertained of the second terrorist who is suspected of being a suicide bomber. Hasan Shah was wanted by the authorities for the martyrdom of police officials Noman, Imtiaz Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Sajjad Ali Shah, renowned scholar Abdul Majeeb and trader Mehboobullah among other victims of terrorist attacks. The officials revealed that the terrorist was also involved in the target killings of Hakeem Satnaam Sindh, Pastor Patrick William and many other heinous acts.