IHC fixes NAB appeals for hearing against Zardari’s acquittal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday had fixed an appeal for hearing of case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in references pertaining ARY Gold, Arsus Tractors and SGS-Cotecna. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the NAB appeal for hearing on Monday. Previously, the court had instructed the NAB to appear with preparation and avoid further wasting of court time. The NAB had filed the appeal seven years back against the acquittal of Asif Zardari by the trial court.