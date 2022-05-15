‘Pakistan deprived of true friend Khalifa bin Zayed’

Senator SaminaMumtazZehri has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. Expressing condolences to the UAE Prime Minister Muhammad bin Rashid Al-Makhtoom, Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zubai and the people of UAE, she said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has always worked day and night for the development of UAE by raising high position in the world. He was known as the leading hero of the Islamic world and his services to the Islamic world will be written in golden words in the history, she said. She said that today, the whole world of Islam was depressed and exhausted over his sudden demise and every eye was weeping.

Senator SaminaMumtazZehri said that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the architect of development of modern United Arab Emirates. Under his rule, the UAE made exemplary progress and established itself as a strong and important country in the world, she noted.

The late UAE President was a true friend and benefactor of Pakistan, she said and added that during the rule of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, relations between Pakistan and UAE were further improved and strengthened. The Senator said that the late always played a vital role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan especially Balochistan. She said that the role of the UAE and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the fields of health and education in Pakistan would always be remembered and never forget. She said that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-nahyan was a shining chapter in the history of Islam. Senator SaminaMumtazZehri said that with the sudden demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Pakistan has lost a sincere friend and benefactor. The space left after his demise will not be filled for a long time. He completed numerous welfare and development projects all over Pakistan especially in the backward areas of Pakistan for which every Pakistani will be grateful to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, she mentioned.

Senator SaminaMumtazZehri said that more than 200 projects covering many sectors including hospitals, schools, housing units were set up in various parts of Pakistan for the benefit of the people scattered in the far flung areas or other poor classes, saying that the projects set up in major cities had become landmarks and were known for their unwavering services to the population. She said that these projects reflected the kindness and affection of the leaders of the United Arab Emirates to deserving people who were provided with drinking water for them and their livestock, bringing life to arid lands and schooling for their children. It is not far away when inhabitants of such remote areas have to travel miles to fetch water and send their children miles away to schools in variant climate. Senator SaminaMumtazZehri prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan a high position in Paradise and help the people of UAE and the entire Islamic world, including the bereaved royal family to bear this trauma with patience and fortitude”.