Thalassemia centre inagurated

Jadeed Group of Companies would provide blood facility to more than 250 thalassemia patients who are admitted in District Headquarter hospital here.

DC Salman Lodhi along with CEO Jadeed Group of Companies MianJavedAraein inaugurated a Thalassemia Centre in the hospital on Saturday.

JavedAraein said on the occasion that children who were suffering from thalassemia would have no need to move for Multan for the treatment as the centre would serve them treatment here.

He said that the blood bank of DHQ hospital has also been upgraded too.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that caused when the body doesn’t make enough of a protein called hemoglobin than normal, an important part of red blood cells. When there isn’t enough hemoglobin, the body’s red blood cells don’t function properly and they last shorter periods of time, so there are fewer healthy red blood cells traveling in the bloodstream, he added.