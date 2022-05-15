Prolonged Paralysis

As the government takes forever to consult with PML-N supreme commander Nawaz Sharif in London, and its legislators at home don’t seem serious enough about legislation to ensure proper quorum in the house, it is becoming increasingly clear that it had no plan at all about running the country beyond removing Imran Khan from power. And the fact that the prime minister had to rush to Nawaz along with a rather large number of his cabinet colleagues only makes for the kind of optics that confirm such doubts. And it doesn’t help the government’s popularity at all that even as the country is drowning in multiple crises the prime minister expects the people to hold their breath till he’s able to run his secret plans by his allies in Islamabad and see how they feel about it.

Meanwhile Imran Khan is gearing up for his march on Islamabad. Interestingly, and also worryingly, despite building remarkable momentum since his unceremonious departure he’s betting everything on the success, or lack of it, of this march, which is supposed to force an early election. If he’s unable to do that he’ll lose this round along with much, if not all, of the wind in his sails. That’s why he’s got to have something a lot more potent than just going to Islamabad and sitting there hidden up his sleeve. Clearly he’s going to do what he can to disrupt social, political and especially economic life; which will raise red flags all around the place.

All this means that worse times lie down the road. And the economy is going to suffer more. Therefore there is an urgent need to sort things out before they get out of control. And the first order of business must be getting the government running properly. So far, it seems it’s gripped by a paralysis that has lasted too long. If it doesn’t get over it in a hurry, and PTI is able to besiege the capital, then it will have even fewer options to choose from. *