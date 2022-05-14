Power generation at Tarbela Dam increases after rise of mercury

TARBELA: Due to increase in water inflow in Tarbela dam reservoir, nine power generation units of Tarbela dam on Saturday produced 1112 megawatts of electricity while 8 power units have been shut down.

According to the details, the water level of Tarbela dam has reached 1413.10 feet, where nine power generation units are producing electricity of 1112 megawatts and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The officials of Tarbela dam disclosed that owing to increased water inflow in the dam, the capacity of Tarbela power production was also raised.

Today, the water inflow in the dam remained 98400 cusecs whereas outflow from the dam was 90000 cusec feet. Tarbela dam also released 800 cusec feet of water for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.