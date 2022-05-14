Islamabad and Beijing will work together to deal with problems: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government will never help the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship because “it’s our tradition to take care of our friends,” Daily Times reported.

Bilawal Bhutto spoke at a condolence service in Islamabad on Saturday about the recent terrorist attack at Karachi University that killed Chinese citizens. He said, “We are very sad that Chinese citizens died in this terrorist incident. Pakistanis and Chinese will not have wasted their efforts to be friends.”

The foreign minister said that the Chinese are guests in Pakistan and that it is our job to make sure they are safe. “Everyone knows that Pakistan and China get along, and Islamabad and Beijing will work together to solve problems,” he said.