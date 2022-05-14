Punjab boards issue roll number slips to 9th class candidates

The Punjab Education Board has issued Matriculation Examination roll number slips for ninth-grade candidates.

According to the information available, the Punjab Education Board issued roll number slips to ninth-grade students whose exams will begin on May 26.

The websites of the respective boards allowed candidates to download their roll number slips.

This year, there are 270 000 students are appearing in the ninth-grade examination. Up to 760 examination centres have been established, and Section 144 would be enacted in the vicinity of examination centres. The examination centres were off-limits to anyone unprepared.

All education boards will administer practical exams beginning on June 21.