Senior journalist Fahd Hussain appointed as Special Assistant to PM

On Friday, the Pakistani government announced the appointment of Fahd Hussain as a special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

His appointment was officially announced via a letter sent to his home.

Upon the approval of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Cabinet Division issued the notification.

In accordance with Rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister is pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Hussain as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Federal Minister, according to a notification issued by the cabinet division.