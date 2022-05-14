Announce polls or get ready for consequences

Former prime minister Imran Khan Friday warned the coalition government to give him date for fresh elections or a sea of people coming to Islamabad will wash away everything.

“I am giving you warning if you don’t give us the election date, an ocean of people coming to Islamabad will blow you away,” he said while addressing a massive public gathering in Mardan. Calling former prime minister Nawaz Sharif the “biggest coward he has seen in his entire life”, Imran said that he could not decide national issues by sitting in London.

“Only people of this country have that right… they will decide who will lead them,” he added.

The public gathering is part of protests announced by the former ruling party as it continues to up the ante against the coalition government. Imran Khan had said he will announce the date for his long march to Islamabad anytime after May 20. Lashing out at JUI-F Amir Fazlur Rehman, Imran said he had snatched the ministry which will fetch him the most money. “I am not calling Fazlur Rehman a maulana as I respect clerics a lot … I am only calling him diesel now,” he added.

Asking people to break the “shackles of fear” and join him in Islamabad, he said despite campaigns against him in the media, Almighty Allah gave him honour and proof of it was the people coming to the rally, says a news report.

“These US slaves will never let this nation become a great nation.”

The PTI chief said he went to those who could’ve stopped the “conspiracy” from materialising but they did nothing. “I told them if this succeeds, economy will go into tailspin… I sent Shaukat to those who call themselves neutral but unfortunately they did not stop it.” The former PM said rupee was now at almost Rs200 and the economic downfall could be witnessed by everyone.

He questioned why the media now was not going door-to-door and asking people about inflation.

“I know who is part of this conspiracy…. each face is saved in my memory. I want Chief Justice of Supreme Court to form a commission and ask them to find out about the traitors,” he added.

Imran Khan said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will go to the US only to beg in front of the Americans.

“He will not be able to take any stand against them, as they know where his money is… he will only beg for money but I know Americans the best… they will say there is no free lunch… they will put a price on it and what will be the price? It will be your freedom,” he added.

The PTI chief said that the US will ask Pakistan to give statements against Russia and in favour of Ukraine.

“They asked me but I said it is not our war. When slaves are in power, they will do whatever their masters say,” he added.

Imran Khan said that transparent elections cannot take place under the current chief election commissioner.

“The entire nation knows who the lotas are but only the chief election commissioner cannot see them,” he added.

Imran Khan was warmly greeted by a massive crowd at the Railway Station Ground located on Mardan-Nowshera road upon his arrival earlier.

According to media reports, an 80-feet long and 30-feet wide stage was set for the central leadership of PTI. Strict security measures were also put in place for the rally.

In a separate conversation with journalists earlier in the day, Imran said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was not the only “Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq”, as there were others as well and he would disclose their names when the time comes.

Khan asked people who supported the “conspiracy” whether they were not worried about Pakistan’s future.

“It would have been better to drop an atom bomb on Pakistan than to have these people in power.”

The PTI chairman said he had learned about the “conspiracy” in June last year, but unfortunately, “all the decisions” were made to weaken his government – and it was eventually ousted.

Moving on, the PTI chairman questioned which government official would “dare” to proceed with cases against “these corrupt people”.

Khan added that he was of the view that corruption would be an issue for the powerful quarters and that he was on the same page as them regarding the matter.

“But I am surprised that such thieves were brought into power. Corruption is not an issue for the powerful people,” the PTI chairman said.

Khan said his relationship with the establishment was good till the last day of his government, but there were two issues on which they did not see eye to eye.

The former prime minister said “powerful quarters” wanted Usman Buzdar removed as chief minister, but he would tell them that there was “more corruption and governance issues in Sindh”.

The second disagreement with the establishment was over the issue of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, as he wanted the army official to serve as the Inter Services Intelligence chief till the “winters”, given the situation in Afghanistan and due to the then-opposition’s “plot”.

The ex-premier said he was still receiving messages from the establishment but he had “blocked their numbers” and would only speak to them once the date for the elections is announced.