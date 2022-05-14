Foreign agencies’ involvement in Karachi blast suspected

The investigation agencies on Friday said the involvement of foreign agencies in Karachi’s Saddar blast cannot be ruled out. According to the investigation agencies, there can be more than one banned organisation involved in the explosion and the bomb may have been planted in the bicycle by one of those organisations. The explosives used in the bombing were locally made but were powerful. The bomb weighed two-and-a-half kilogrammes, containing ball-bearings and explosives, the investigation showed. “These types of bicycle bombs are used by banned nationalist organisations in Balochistan,” said the investigators. The investigation team further added that the terrorist detonated the bomb when the Coast Guard van arrived at the site and then fled from behind the tea hotel, where he sat for some time after parking his bicycle. A CCTV footage of the location, which has been obtained by law enforcement agencies (LEAs), shows that a young man was involved in the bombing.