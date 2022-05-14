Action against encroachments on major roads ordered

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday ordered for gearing up anti-encroachment activities along the major roads of the provincial capital.

Directives were issued during a meeting held at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) offices with the DC in the chair here to review the anti-encroachment measures. The meeting was briefed by the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) representative on the progress, issues and details of future course of action.

The deputy commissioner said that seven departments were being engaged to revamp the 24 major roads of the provincial capital, adding that special teams would be formed for elimination of encroachment on highways and smooth flow of traffic. Monitoring would also be carried out on regular basis through the PSCA cameras to point out the encroachments.

He directed the transport department to immediately remove illegal bus and rickshaws stands from 24 main roads. Lane marking and cleanliness condition of roads would also be improved.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Security Mian Rashid Hidayat, Operations Commander SP AsimJasra, MCL CEO Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Regional Transport Authority Secretary Khalid Sindhu and officers of PSCA, LDA, Lahore Waste Management Company and other departments were present.