Opposition protests non-provision of development funds detail

Opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday protest lodged against government for not providing district wise details of funds being released for developmental work.

During question hour, lawmaker of Jamat-e-Islami, InayatUllah doubted the facts and figure being provided to opposition about developmental funds saying the details provided by the government are not correct. He said that misstatement by the government has breached privilege of the house.

MPAs Zafar Azam and Bahadur Khan also raised question about unjust division of development funds.

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagrasaid”There is no ambiguity in figures provided by the government and district fund is not supervised by finance department. He said that initiation of development work in merged areas is dependent on the provision of funds by federal authorities.”

Opposition members insisted that matter should be referred to select committee for discussion however finance minister opposed the demand over which opposition started protest.

Later, Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan conducted voting on the matter and ruled that matter could not be referred to standing committee as majority members have opposed it. Later the chair directed that mover should be provided the needed details and figure.