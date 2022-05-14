Situation of water, cholera now under control in Dera Bugti’s Pirkoh: Shah

Spokesman of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said the problems were caused by shortage of water and cholera in Pirkoh area of DeraBugti was now under control due to positive steps of provincial government in leadership of CM Abdul QuddusBizenjo.

She said so far three people have died due to the epidemic while the government of Balochistan was providing all medical facilities to all the patients saying that about 5 million of rupees medicines were sent to control cholera epidemic in the area.

Farah Azeem said the provincial government has released 10 million funds on emergency basis in order to address problems of water crisis with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people in Pirkoh area.

“Despite, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is taking all possible steps for supply of water to people in Pirkoh”, she added that emergency measures taken by Deputy Commissioner DeraBugti helped to bring the situation under control soon.

She said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul QuddusBizenjo had issued orders to release funds of Rs. 300 million for DeraBugti water supply schemes to reduce shortage of water in the area.

Farah Azeem Shah further said the CM Balochistan was utilizing all available resources to address problems of water in the province saying that water problems were not only in Balochistan but in the whole of Pakistan.

“In this regard, the provincial government is in touch with various non governmental organizations (NGOs) in order to tackle shortage water issues in Balochistan including Pirkoh and Quetta City”, she noted.

She said Chief Minister Balochistan has directed Secretary PHA and Secretary Health to stay in DeraBugti till the epidemic is dealt in the area.