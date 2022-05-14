Memorial service held for Chinese victims

A memorial service was held to remember the Chinese victims of the recent Karachi University attack, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

The event was attended among others by Pakistani federal ministers Shazia Marri and Khurram Dastgir Khan.

The Pakistani ministers vowed to punish the perpetrators of the attack that also killed a Pakistani national.

“Attended memorial service of the victims of terrorist that took precious lives of Chinese nationals Mr Huang Guiping, Ms Ding Mufang, Ms Chen Sai and driver Khalid Nawaz,” Shazia Marri, the minister for poverty alleviation, later tweeted.

She added: “Pakistan and China have always stood together in challenging times and will continue this tradition of mutual respect.”

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said the perpetrators of the Karachi University (KU) terror attack would be punished.

Addressing the event, he expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and the government and the people of China. The minister said Pakistan condemned terrorism in its all forms.

On April 26, at least four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi Confucius Institute.

The incident happened as a van, carrying staff members, was about to enter the Confucius Institute, located next to the commerce department.

Television footage showed a white van in flames with plumes of smoke rising from its remains. The windows of nearby buildings were also seen shattered from the impact of the explosion.

CCTV footage of the attack showed a burqa (veil)-clad woman standing outside the entrance of the Confucius Institute.

The woman detonated herself just as the van neared the institute’s entrance. The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.