Manchester City unveils Aguero statue

LONDON: Sergio Aguero admitted he was grateful to Manchester City as his former club prepared to unveil a statue celebrating their record scorer’s most famous goal. Aguero memorably netted the stoppage-time strike against QPR that sealed City’s Premier League title triumph at the Etihad Stadium in 2012. The Argentine forward’s 93rd minute goal gave City their first English title since 1968, with the added bonus of pipping arch rivals Manchester United on the last day of the season. Friday marked the 10th anniversary of Aguero’s dramatic contribution to City’s rise, which now includes five top-flight titles under the club’s Abu Dhabi-based owners. Aguero went on to score a record 260 goals for City before leaving to join Barcelona last year. The 33-year-old retired in December due to a heart condition, but his legendary status at City is now immortalised with a statue outside the ground. The sculpture, which it is understood depicts Aguero’s shirt-waving celebration after scoring against QPR, was unveiled on Friday. “Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me,” said Aguero. City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said it was important to acknowledge the role Aguero’s most celebrated goal played in the club’s history.