Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves reach $16.376b

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan further reached at $16.376b, said State Bank of Pakistan. According to data issued by the central bank on Friday total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country further fell to $16,375.7m in week ending on May 06, 2022 from $16,553.2m that shows a decline of $ 177.5m on week on week basis. The net reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan amounted to $10,308.7m while $6,067m were held by other banks. According to SBP data liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank declined by $190.3m while reserves held by other banks increased by $ 12.8m on week on week basis.