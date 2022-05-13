Imran responsible for present economic catastrophe, US dollar’s unprecedented flight against rupee: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Holding former prime minister Imran Khan for present economic catastrophe and US dollar’s unprecedented flight against the rupee, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the PTI regime plunged the country into a quagmire of problems.

Giving her reaction to the statement of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, she said that Imran was squarely responsible for the US dollar’s historic fight against the Pakistani rupee.

The minister said that Imran Khan had signed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the people of Pakistan were facing high inflation as a result.

The minister said that the people faced “economic terrorism” in the country due to the inefficient and competent Imran government and cartels and mafia raj for nearly four years.

Today the economic instability in the country was the outcome of Imran’s policies, she said adding that in the case of petroleum, the former PM had done irreparable damage to the economy only to divert attention from his failed politics.

“Imran sahib is responsible for difficult decisions being taken now”, she said and added that the PTI chairman had (once again) climbed on the container to cover up his anti-people economic crimes.

She reminded Imran Khan that putting the country’s economy and people’s future at stake for political purposes was tantamount to treason.

Marriyum said that it was ironic that the PTI regime’s incompetence and bad economic policies were the reason behind the inflation being faced by the people, but now they were making the noise about inflation.

She advised Imran Khan that instead of making hue and crying, he should hold himself accountable for inflation and economic crisis. Four years of incapable, inefficient and incompetent rule accompanied by cartels and mafias carried out economic terrorism against the people.