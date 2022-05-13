Islamabad police chalk out strategy to curb street crimes

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Friday chalked out an elaborate strategy to curb street crimes in the city and decided to start intelligence-based policing in this regard.

According to the police source, a total of 2617 cases related to street crimes were registered in 2021, while a slight increase was witnessed in the ratio of street crimes, particularly in Sector I-11.

The Police spokesperson said that Islamabad police have taken various steps to curtail street crimes and protect the general public. These steps, he said, included identification of crime pockets, crime cluster analysis, database (survey of slum areas), intelligence-based policing, combing as well as search operations, random checking of guest houses, hotels and motels, survey of rented accommodation and illegal settlements, surveillance of suspected elements and data proofing of released prisoners.

Moreover, an Eagle Squad consisting of 150 motorcycles and 510 police officers has been established within Islamabad, on the pattern of Dolphin Force in Punjab to control street crimes. Since the establishment of Eagle Squad, the spokesman said that ratio of increase in street crime has been considerably decreased up to 50 per cent.

The spokesman further shared that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis has also directed all police officials for high vigilance in the city to eradicate crime and ensure effective crackdown against anti-social elements, drug pushers, proclaimed offenders and land grabbers.

He directed all officials to make renewed efforts to combat street crimes and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police in their efforts against anti-social elements.