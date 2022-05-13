PM vows steps to reduce traffic accidents through better management

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed condolence over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident in Gujranwala.

In a message issued by the PM Office here, the prime minister condoled with the families of the victims and directed the Punjab government to measures for the prevention of traffic accidents.

“We will implement a programme to reduce accidents through better road construction and management measures,” Shahbaz Sharif said in a message from London.

PM Shehbaz is in the UK along with some cabinet members to discuss political affairs with Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“May Allah Almighty grant the deceased elevated ranks in heavens and for patience to their families. Amen,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.