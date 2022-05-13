IHC orders report on journalists’ job security, Wage Board Award

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to provide a report on the legal protection provided to journalists and media personnel in the country, according to Daily Times.

Justice Athar Minallah, the chief justice of the IHC, heard the petitions filed by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the High Court Journalists Association, in which they raised the issues facing journalists in the country, such as job security and the implementation of the Wage Board Award.

The court adjourned the case hearing until June 17th.