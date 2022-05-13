Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be buried today as Palestinians reject joint probe

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories:Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Ramallah, Palestinian Territories:Veteran Al JazeeraShireen Abu Akleh will be buried alongside her parents in a cemetery near Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, two days after she was shot dead in an Israeli army raid. The Palestinian American's body has been transferred from the occupied West Bank, and her funeral will be held at a Jerusalem church. Israel and Palestine have traded blame over the killing of Abu Akleh, 51, a journalist with the Qatar-based network's Arabic service, during clashes in the Jenin refugee camp. The United States, European Union and United Nations have backed calls for a full investigation into what Al Jazeera labelled a deliberate killing "in cold blood", but the Palestinian Authority (PA) has rejected holding a joint probe with Israel.