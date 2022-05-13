12 dead in terrible clash between vans, dumper in Gujranwala

On Friday, 12 people were killed and eight others were injured in a horrific accident that occurred in front of the Kot Ladha police station in the Nowshera Virrkan neighborhood of Gujranwala.

Eleven of the deceased belonged to the same family.

According to the facts, a collision between two Toyota vans and a dump truck resulted in numerous fatalities. The collision occurred as a result of excessive speeding and a race between the involved vehicles.

Those who died in the accident include Muhammad Aslam, Gulzar son of Faqir Muhammad, Ilyas son of Ghulam Haider, Hoorain Fatima daughter of Sohail, Munawar Bibi wife of M Yousaf, Asiya Bibi wife of M Asif, Asima Bibi wife of Shahzad, Khalida Bibi wife of M Sohail, Fouzia Bibi daughter of M Younas, Haleema Bibi wife of M Aslam.

All of the victims were from Rahmanpura, Alam Chowk Girjakh, Gujranwala. After the incident, the driver of the dump truck fled from the scene.

The rescue teams arrived quickly after the accident and transported the deceased and injured to the hospital, while the police began their investigation.