IHC extends stay order in journalists’ harassment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended a stay order, restricting authorities from harassing journalists till July 26.

The IHC instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to consult the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for taking actions on complaints against journalists. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the matter of a campaign against the judiciary in the context of opening courts at night and alleged harassment of journalist Arshad Sharif by the FIA. At the outset of hearing, the FIA adopted the stance that it was not harassing the journalist.

Arshad Sharif informed the court that ARY’s Bureau Chief Sabir Shakir was abroad and there was a risk of his arrest on return.

To a query by the bench, FIA Director Cyber Crime Wing said currently there was no complaint pending against Sabir Shakir. The chief justice asked Arshad Sharif whether he was satisfied on the answer. On this, former PFUJ president Afzal Butt said there was still the risk of Sabir’s arrest and prayed the court to adjourn the hearing instead of disposing of the case.

The court directed that the FIA should also inform the media house of the journalist concerned if there was any complaint about him. Afzal Butt said if there was a complaint against anyone then the FIA should conduct investigation instead of arresting him / her. The court instructed the FIA to also consult the PFUJ on the SOPs regarding cases against journalists to ensure transparency in its investigations.

The FIA director assured the court that the Agency would not harass any journalist and strictly follow the SOPs, which it had submitted to the court.

The IHC CJ told ex-information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry that his resignation from Parliament had not been accepted till now, so he should sit with the political leadership and resolve issues.

At this, the former information minister questioned what would the PTI do by attending the session in the “occupied assembly?” He added that once elections are held, his party would go to the assembly and legislate. Responding to Fawad’s argument, journalist leader Afzal Butt said if the laws that the former government was planning to introduce would have come into force, the situation would have been dire.

The IHC CJ then asked Fawad did he watch the television on April 9 – the day when the no-confidence motion vote was scheduled to take place. “On that days, two analysts had imposed martial law themselves.”

IHC CJ Minallah said the media was showing army vehicles and helicopters, noting that despite him being at home, the channels were airing news that he had reached the court.

The court then moved on and asked if anchorperson Arshad Sharif was satisfied, and then the court would wrap up the case. At this, Butt said he still fears that he might be abducted at any moment, so we wish that the petition should remain pending.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar then said the government uses FIA for its means, and the current government was expected to do the same thing.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till May 26 and stopped the authorities from harassing journalists, including Sharif, till the date.