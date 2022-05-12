General assembly meeting of CINVU concludes at AIOU

The third General Assembly meeting of COMSTECH Inter Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU) concluded here at Allama Iqbal Open University yesterday. A total 43 member universities attended the two-day meeting.

The statutes have been drafted with mutual consideration and soft copies are provided to the member countries for any amendments. Delegates from Turkey, Iran, Bangladesh, Syria, Malaysia, Indonesia, Gabon (Africa), and Chad (Africa) attended the meeting in Islamabad while other member universities participated online. In the closing session held on Thursday, Allama Iqbal Open University and Bangladesh University of Health Sciences signed an MoU for the students and faculty exchange program. VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and Vice Chancellor, Bangladesh University of Health Sciences, Professor Dr. Faryadul Alam signed the documents. Expressing his views on the occasion, Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that brotherly Islamic countries needed a dynamic platform for discussions about education and research. He said that with the formulation of statutes for CINVU, we would not face any problems in organizing activities, and the organization would be able to conduct its activities systematically. He added that AIOU has established three excellence centers, (Excellence center for Seerat un-Nabi, Iqbal chair of Tasawwuf and Muslim thoughts, and dialogue with history) within the campus and AIOU is very keen to research collectively with brotherly Islamic countries, especially Iran and Turkey in these areas. Delegates of member countries thanked Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for the wonderful hospitality arrangements.