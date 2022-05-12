Young activist Emaan Danish designs first eco-friendly doll of Pakistan

Young social activist Emaan Danish has designed the first-ever eco-friendly doll of Pakistan. She named it ‘Fizza’.

With the creation of an environment-friendly doll, Emaan Danish, a student from Karachi, Pakistan, and a young social entrepreneur, aims to raise climate change awareness, especially among children.

Emaan recently spoke to ARY News about her creation and how it helps against the threats of global climate change. “Over 83 billion tons of plastic have been produced across the World since 1950, out of which, 91% is no longer reusable,” she stated. “Moreover, plastic take over 5000 years to decompose.”

Emaan further touched upon the side effects of plastic waste leading to sea pollution, causing irreversible damage to marine life.

About the idea, Emaan said, “I’ve always loved dolls and dressed my first plastic doll in a shalwar kameez for a Pakistani look.”

Emaan further revealed that after reading about the harmful effects of plastic in school, she planned to reconsider her usage of dolls. “Initially I thought to recycle the old pieces to minimize the plastic waste,” she said. “But then I considered to eliminate plastic completely.”

Emaan later came up with this idea of a plastic-free doll and designed it using cotton and fabric, and named it ‘Fizza’.

Probably the youngest climate activist and ‘ecopreneur’ Emaan Danish is 10 years old and is a student in grade 4.