Kangana Ranaut claims she is ‘unable’ to get married: ‘rumours’ are spread about me I beat up boys’

Kangana Ranaut is living the best phase of her career. Last year, she was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the President of India. Her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru will soon come up on Amazon Prime Video. Not just that, the actress has a series of films in the pipeline including Dhaakad and Tejas. However, the actress can’t say the same thing about her personal life.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana, who is currently awaiting the release of her spy action-thriller Dhaakad wherein she plays Agent Agni, a super spy, was asked if she is just as ‘Dhaakad’ in real life as her character.

The actor laughed and responded, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.” As Siddharth asked her if she was unable to get married because of the perception that she is tough, Kangana jokingly replied, “Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys.”

Earlier in an interview with Times Now, Kangana said that five years down the line, she wants to see herself married with kids. “I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said.

Talking about Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut said in a statement, “In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense.

When Dhaakad came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I’m all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There’s nothing that does it like a good commercial film.”