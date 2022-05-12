Daily Times

Friday, May 13, 2022


Malaika Arora showers love on Arjun Kapoor on completing 10 years in movies

Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora cheered for beau Arjun Kapoor as he completes 10 years of acting in movies.

The Bhoot Police actor shared a reel on his Instagram in which he could be seen recording himself in a car as the song Ishaqzaade of his debut movie played in the background.

“As I left for work today, I felt grateful to soak in the first ray of light,” he wrote in the caption. “Even after a decade of working in this industry, it still feels like the first day of shoot.”

Sharing the video in her stories, Malaika wrote, “Congratulations!!!! To many more decades @arjunkapoor”

