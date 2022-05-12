Viktoria Plzen win Czech league crown

PRAGUE: Viktoria Plzen won the Czech league title on Wednesday after moving four points clear at the top with one match to play. Viktoria beat Hradec Kralove 2-0 away, while their closest rivals Slavia Prague were held to a 1-1 draw at Banik Ostrava. The title is the sixth overall for the team from Pilsen, a western Czech city known for its Pilsner beer. The team, coached by former Czech Republic coach Michal Bilek, previously won the Czech top flight in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018. Viktoria have clinched a spot in the second round of the Champions League qualifying stage.