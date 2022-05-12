US launches $19m initiative to strengthen higher education in Pakistan

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is partnering with the Pakistani government to launch a $19 million, five-year programme to improve Pakistan’s higher education system and increase the employability of university graduates. This is another example of the breadth of cooperation between the United States and Pakistan as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. USAID Mission Director Julie A Koenen said this on Thursday. She said the programme will integrate the best practices in teaching, research, governance, and sustainability to benefit 15 public Pakistani universities across the country, including five women’s universities. Through this programme, universities will provide students with research opportunities, soft-skills training, and support services such as career counselling. Through collaboration with industry, the program will help align academic preparation with workforce needs. “USAID is proud to collaborate with the Higher Education Commission on this program,” said USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen.