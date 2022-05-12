KP minister demands release of funds for tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday urged the Federal Government to release the fourth quarterly grant for the development of tribal districts. Addressing a press conference here, he said that Rs 17 billion development funds for the tribal districts and Net Hydel Profit had yet to be released by Federal Finance Division.

The minister said that the PTI government had increased the development budget for tribal districts from Rs 32 billion to 77 billion in 2021-22, adding that he would soon write a letter to the Finance Division for release of funds.He said that the provincial government could only give a maximum amount of Rs 5 billion for development projects in the merged areas.

Jhagra said that those who were criticizing the PTI government for development in the tribal districts should also have to come forward for the rights of tribal people.